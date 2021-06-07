Pregnancies

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics

By
Pregnant Shawn Johnson East's Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics Gorgeous Guest
 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram
49
47 / 49
podcast

Gorgeous Guest

East whistled at his wife in June 2021 as she posed at their friends’ wedding in a black dress.

Back to top