Pregnancies

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics

By
Pregnant Shawn Johnson East's Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child Hoppy Holidays
 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram
22
22 / 22
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Hoppy Holidays

“Happy Easter from us four,” Johnson wrote via Instagram in April 2021.

Back to top