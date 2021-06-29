Pregnancies

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics

By
Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child
 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson East/Instagram
59
59 / 59
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Proud Wife

Johnson watched her husband exercise in June 2021.

Back to top