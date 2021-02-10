Pregnant Shawn Johnson Shares Bump Update: ‘Let the Back Pressure’ Begin

Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza February 10, 2021 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram 9 9 / 9 Rude Awakening “Let the back pressure slowly begin,” Johnson wrote via Instagram in February 2021 while working out. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News