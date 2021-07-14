Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza July 14, 2021 Andrew East and Shawn Johnson. Courtesy Shawn Johnson/Instagram 65 65 / 65 Sweet Smooch Johnson kissed East while filming a silly July 2021 Instagram video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News