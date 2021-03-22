Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza March 22, 2021 Courtesy Shawn Johnson East/Instagram 19 19 / 19 Wearing White The pregnant star covered her bump in overalls while holding her daughter in March 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News