Pregnancies

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics

By
Wearing White Big Sis Drew Shawn Johnson East Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 2nd Child
 Courtesy Shawn Johnson East/Instagram
19
19 / 19
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Wearing White

The pregnant star covered her bump in overalls while holding her daughter in March 2021.

Back to top