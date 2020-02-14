Family Time

Revisit Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Sweetest Moments With Nieces Ahead of Their 1st Child’s Arrival

By
Revisit-Sophie-Turner-and-Joe-Jonas'-Sweetest-Moments-With-Nieces
 Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram
10
7 / 10

Proud Aunt

The little ones posed for a group photo with their mom and aunts.

Back to top