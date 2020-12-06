Brittany Matthews

The personal trainer celebrated her impending arrival with a holiday-themed pink baby shower in Texas in December 2020. While her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, didn’t appear to be in attendance, several of his family members, including his mom and brother, were on hand. The couple announced their pregnancy in September, shortly after the pair — who began dating as teenagers — got engaged. Mahomes and Matthews revealed their baby girl’s gender in October with help from their dogs, who dipped their paws in pink paint and walked across white paper.