Pregnancies Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years By Riley Cardoza April 14, 2021 Photo by Aleah Clark/@byaleahclark 30 1 / 30 Abby De La Rosa The DJ posed with Nick Cannon in April 2021, two months ahead of their twin sons’ due date. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News