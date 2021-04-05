Pregnancies

Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years

By
Deena Cortese Buckner Jersey Shore Maternity
 Photo by Anthony Serrantonio
29
1 / 29
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Deena Cortese

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared some “solos” while awaiting baby No. 2 in April 2021.

Back to top