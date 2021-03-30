Pregnancies

Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years

Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant W Magazine
 Photo Courtesy of W Magazine/Photographed by Zoe Ghertner
Kirsten Dunst

The Spider-Man star debuted her baby bump in March 2021, wearing a custom Rodarte dress for W magazine.

