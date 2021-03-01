Pregnancies

Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years

By
Lauren Burnham maternity shoot nude
Lauren Burnham Jennifer Perkins/Griffith Imaging
23
1 / 23
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Lauren Burnham

In March 2021, the Bachelor alum posed topless ahead of her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s twins’ arrivals.

Back to top