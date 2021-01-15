Pregnancies

Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years

By
Pregnant Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Gorgeous Maternity Shoot
 Jenna Jones
13
1 / 13
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star shared maternity shoot photos in January 2021, writing via Instagram: “Almost there.”

Back to top