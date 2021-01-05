Pregnancies Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and More Pregnant Stars’ Gorgeous Maternity Shoots Over the Years By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago David LaChapelle 12 11 / 12 Nicki Minaj The rapper debuted her bare belly in a July 2020 announcement. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News