Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in Summer 2020: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Camilla Luddington/Instagram 11 1 / 11 Camilla Luddington The Grey’s Anatomy star celebrated her “neverendingggggg third trimester” in a July 14 pool pic. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News