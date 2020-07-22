Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in Summer 2020: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza July 22, 2020 Courtesy of Jordan Pruitt/Instagram 14 2 / 14 Jordan Pruitt “I can’t wait to be a mommy,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram on July 21. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option A Look Back on Kim Kardashian’s Sweetest Quotes About Husband Kanye West Audrey Roloff Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body 6 Months After Welcoming Son Bode More News