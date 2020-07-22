Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in Summer 2020: Baby Bump Pics

By
Jordan Pruitt Disney Channel Pregnant Stars in Bathing Suits
 Courtesy of Jordan Pruitt/Instagram
14
2 / 14
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Jordan Pruitt

“I can’t wait to be a mommy,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram on July 21.

Back to top