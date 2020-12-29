Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in Summer 2020: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza December 29, 2020 Courtesy of Randall Emmett/Instagram 34 1 / 34 Lala Kent Randall Emmett praised his “beautiful” fiancée via Instagram on December 28. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News