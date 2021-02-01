Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Adela Loconte/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram 41 2 / 41 Halsey The “Bad at Love” singer showed off her growing baby’s tiny feet via her Instagram Story in January 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News