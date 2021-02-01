Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More

By
Halsey Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More
 Adela Loconte/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram
41
2 / 41
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Halsey

The “Bad at Love” singer showed off her growing baby’s tiny feet via her Instagram Story in January 2021.

Back to top