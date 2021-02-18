Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More By Riley Cardoza February 18, 2021 Courtesy of TLC 44 1 / 44 Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald The Counting On stars kissed while showing their fourth child’s sonogram shot in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News