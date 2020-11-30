Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More

By
Whitney Bates and Zach Bates Ultra Sound
 Courtesy of Whitney Bates/Instagram
25
1 / 25
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Whitney Bates and Zach Bates

The Bringing Up Bates stars checked on their fourth “little bean” in November 2020.

Back to top