Critics' Choice Pregnant Stars Show Off Baby Bumps at Critics’ Choice Awards: Keira Knightley, Liv Tyler and More By Riley Cardoza January 11, 2020 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 Keira Knightley The English actress wed Righton in 2013. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News