Grammys Pregnant Stars Show Baby Bumps at Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani and More By Riley Cardoza January 23, 2020 CBS/YouTube 11 6 / 11 Beyonce The former Destiny’s Child member previously welcomed her and Jay-Z‘s eldest daughter, Blue, in 2012. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News