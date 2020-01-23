Grammys Pregnant Stars Show Baby Bumps at Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani and More By Riley Cardoza January 23, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock 11 11 / 11 Hayley Hubbard Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard‘s wife showed her baby bump off that same year in a Lanvin gown. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News