Brittany Cartwright and More Pregnant Stars Slam Mom-Shamers

Brittany Cartwright

When an Instagram user criticized her “belly button skin” in March 2021, the Vanderpump Rules alum clapped back on her Instagram Story. “Millions of women have stretch marks like me, and we should be proud,” Cartwright wrote. “Comments like these are part of the reason we get so ashamed when we should be feeling beautiful! It’s so disgusting people think it’s OK to comment things like this. I’m not going to lie, I cried my eyes out when I started getting stretch marks. But now I know that they just show my strength and will be proof of growing my son. Let’s try to be better and stop spreading hate like this.”