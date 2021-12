Isabel Rock

In August 2021, Jacob Roloff‘s wife told her Instagram followers to “stop” messaging her about documenting her pregnancy after Tori Roloff‘s miscarriage. “This is my first pregnancy,” the painter wrote at the time. “It’s special, and I want to talk about it. Plus allow me that right without assuming I’d want to hurt ANYONE. That’s the last thing I’d want to do. I just want to celebrate my baby.”