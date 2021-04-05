Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza April 5, 2021 Courtesy of Ashley Slack/Instagram 20 1 / 20 Ashley Slack Jason Wahler’s wife rocked a bikini at 30 weeks, writing via Instagram: “Sun’s out, bump’s out.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News