Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics

By
‘Hot Parents Summer’! Bachelor’s Astrid Loch Shows Baby Bump in Bikini
 Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram
43
1 / 43
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Astrid Loch

The Bachelor alum and Kevin Wendt enjoyed “hot parents summer” on August 8.

Back to top