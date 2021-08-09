‘Hot Parents Summer’! Bachelor’s Astrid Loch Shows Baby Bump in Bikini

Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza August 9, 2021 Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram 43 1 / 43 Astrid Loch The Bachelor alum and Kevin Wendt enjoyed “hot parents summer” on August 8. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News