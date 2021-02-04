Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics

By
Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics
 Courtesy of Breanne Racano/Instagram
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Breanne Racano

“Beach bump,” Jerry Ferrara’s wife captioned a February 2021 Instagram selfie in a pink bikini.

Back to top