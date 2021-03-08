Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza March 8, 2021 Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram 16 1 / 16 Cheyenne Floyd Zach Davis cradled his girlfriend’s bare stomach during a March 7 pool day. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News