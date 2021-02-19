Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza February 19, 2021 Halsey Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram 10 1 / 10 Halsey The “Without Me” singer rocked a floral bikini in a February 18 Instagram slideshow. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News