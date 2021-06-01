Tom Welling’s Wife Jessica, More Pregnant Stars Show Bumps in Bathing Suits

Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza June 1, 2021 Courtesy of Jessica Rose Lee/Instagram 29 1 / 29 Jessica Rose Lee “Can’t wait to meet you, summer babe,” Tom Welling’s wife captioned a May 31 Instagram selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News