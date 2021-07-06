Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza July 6, 2021 Kaitlynn Carter Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram 38 2 / 38 Kaitlynn Carter The Hills: New Beginnings star showed her bare bump for the first time in a June 27 Instagram post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News