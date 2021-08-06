Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics

By
Nev Schulman’s Wife Laura Perlongo and More Pregnant Stars in Bathing Suits
 Courtesy of Nev Schulman/Instagram
42
1 / 42
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman and his wife held hands during an August 6 beach trip.

Back to top