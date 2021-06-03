Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik and More Pregnant Stars Rock Bathing Suits
Loren Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiancé alum cradled her bump in a June 3 bikini photo, writing via Instagram: “Thankful.”

