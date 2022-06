Elliot Rowena Adams

“Every single thing about you has been a surprise to me. From the way you came into this world to the way you move through it. Everyday you teach me that my job as your mother is to love you fiercely and get the hell out of your way,” Bellisario wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “Thank you for changing my world in a way I never could have imagined. I will forever be in awe of you my funny bear. Happy first birthday Elliot.”