Royals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Embark on Royal Tour of Africa With 4-Month-Old Son Archie By Riley Cardoza October 2, 2019 Dominic Lipinski/Shutterstock 45 46 / 45 Flying Solo Harry, for his part, spent the day in Malawi on September 30. Back to top More News Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ This Posture Corrector Has 1,700 Reviews and Will Seriously Save Your Back Diet Not Working? Here’s How to Change Your Relationship With Food For Long-Lasting Results More News