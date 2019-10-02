Royals

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Embark on Royal Tour of Africa With 4-Month-Old Son Archie

By
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Embark on Royal Tour of Africa Mauwa Health Centre in Blantyre, Malawi
 Dominic Lipinski/Shutterstock
45
46 / 45

Flying Solo

Harry, for his part, spent the day in Malawi on September 30.

 

Back to top