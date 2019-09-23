Royals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Embark on Royal Tour of Africa With 4-Month-Old Son Archie By Riley Cardoza September 23, 2019 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 5 6 / 5 Great Gifts She and her husband received a T-shirt for Archie, as well as a picture frame. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News