Showing Support

Harry visited Liwonde National Park to lay a wreath in honor of a fallen British soldier, Mathew Talbot, who was killed by an elephant in May over anti-poaching efforts. “Guardsmen Talbot was incredibly proud of his role in countering this threat and had played a huge part in the progress and success so far,” a post on Harry and Meghan’s Instagram was captioned on September 30. “The Duke laid the wreath on behalf of the Talbot family, and said he was honored to be able to do so, as he has worked closely with park rangers in these efforts and celebrates each and every one of them as heroes.”