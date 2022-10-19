Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Quotes About Daughter Lilibet

Chasing Her Dreams

When asked whether she would support Lilibet going into acting someday, the former TV personality told Variety in October 2022, “I would say, ‘Great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.”

She added: “There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”