Her Morning Routine

Meghan gave a glimpse of her and Harry’s “chaotic” mornings with Lili and Archie during a November 2022 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast. “She’s a year and a couple of months old [and] in the thick of it — toddling,” the duchess said, noting that her daughter had “just started walking.”

Later that month, Meghan told podcast guest Mellody Hobson that she wanted her children to be “self-sufficient” in the future.