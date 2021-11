Spooky Season

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all,” Markle said of Halloween on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021. “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes — not even five minutes. Finally, Harry talked [Archie] into putting the [dinosaur] head on, but Lili was a skunk … like Flower from Bambi.”