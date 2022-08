August 2022

Meghan revealed that Archie has a special attachment to two palm trees on the family’s property in Montecito, California. “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” she recalled during an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’”