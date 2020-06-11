June 2020

“Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them and a future full of possibility and opportunity,” Harry wrote in a June 2020 letter for African Parks’ annual report, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems.”