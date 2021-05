May 2021

“I wish she was around for Archie,” Harry said of his late mom, Princess Diana, in his May 2021 AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. “I’ve got a photo up in his nursery, and one of the first words that he said apart from ‘Mama’ [and] ‘Papa’ was then ‘Grandma. Grandma Diana.’ It’s the sweetest thing. At the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”