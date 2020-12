November 2020

“The moment you become a father, everything really does change,” Harry said in a WaterBear network promotional video. “Then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire? We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for. I’ve always believed that hopefully, we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”