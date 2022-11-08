November 2022

“I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” Meghan said of her “whirlwind” mornings with Archie and his sister during a November 2022 “Archetypes” episode. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

During a subsequent episode, the podcast host joked about needing to “rethink” her parenting style so her kids can be more “self-sufficient” as they grow up.