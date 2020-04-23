Royals Prince Louis’ Baby Album: Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Third Child By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos 2 hours ago Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George. MEGA TheMegaAgency.com 24 7 / 24 Christmas Cutie Kate and William’s youngest was all smiles in the family’s 2018 Christmas card photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News