Royals

Prince Louis’ Baby Album: Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Third Child

By
Prince George Prince William Prince Louis Duchess Kate Princess Charlotte Royal Christmas Card 2020
Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte on the Duke and Duchesses' 2020 Christmas card. Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/PA/WPA Pool
29
29 / 29
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Feeling Festive

Louis laughed in his family’s December 2020 holiday card, looking just like his big brother.

Back to top