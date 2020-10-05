Just Like His Brother

Louis looked like a spitting image of his eldest sibling, George, in an image posted to the fan account @katsroyalletters in August 2020. He was pictured smiling from ear to ear while wearing a checkered blue-collar shirt. The photo was sent as a card by Prince William and Duchess Kate to royal fans who sent birthday wished to the couple’s youngest son. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday,” read the message inside the card. “This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.”

The picture appeared to be from the same session photographed by his mom that was shared to mark Louis’ 2nd birthday in April 2020.