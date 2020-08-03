Royals

Prince Louis’ Baby Album: Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Third Child

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Share Sweet Throwback Photos for Fathers Day
 Courtesy Kensington Palace/Instagram
26
25 / 26
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Pile On

Louis, Charlotte and George wrestled their dad in a June 2020 photo taken by Kate in honor of Father’s Day.

Back to top